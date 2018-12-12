Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Age : 46
Public asset : 12,589,499 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies. Mr. R

Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/12/2018 | 09:09am CET

By Cristina Roca

Elliott Management Corp. said Wednesday that it holds an interest of more than 2.5% in Pernod Ricard SA (RI.FR) and is recommending changes to generate value for stakeholders.

The U.S. activist fund said there is significant potential for improving the French company, and recommends launching a "more ambitious operational-improvement plan" that will help Pernod catch up to peers in profitability, along with making changes to its corporate governance.

Elliott said Pernod offers "one of the most attractive investment opportunities in the industry." The French premium-spirits maker has for a long time dragged behind peers on various metrics and failed to improve its margins, underdelivering on shareholder returns, Elliott said in a press release, arguing that addressing operational and governance deficiencies would unlock value for all stakeholders.

The activist investor said it has already met with Pernod Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Ricard, as well as written to the company's board, and looks forward to working with the French group to make the improvements it has suggested.

Pernod didn't immediately respond to Dow Jones Newswires' request for comment.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
09:09aALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
10/18ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans
RE
08/29ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard profit growth outlook lags expectations
RE
06/05ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident on robust China sales growth
RE
04/19ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 3Q Net Sales Fall Slightly on Weaker Europe
DJ
02/13ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod sees no impact yet from legal cannabis but watching closely
RE
02/08ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Lower Expenses, Inventory Sales
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Rise on International Brands, Confirms Profit Target
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
RE
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises 3%
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod further expands in craft spirits with Smooth Ambler deal
RE
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Up, Buoyed by Jameson, Martell, Absolut -- Update
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Lifts Profit Despite Quarterly Sales Decline
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident in British business - note to staff
RE
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Fiscal Third-Quarter Sales Fell On Slack China Demand
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
09:09aALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
12:05pDAVID HENRY : Washington takes center stage in bank branch battles
RE
12/07PATRICK THOMAS : HCL Technologies Acquires IBM Software Products for $1.8 Billion
DJ
12/07CARLOS GHOSN : Nikkei
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.