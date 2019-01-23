Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Age : 47
Public asset : 13,502,648 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies. Mr. R

Elliott's target Pernod names Lead Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:31pm EST
A logo is seen on a bottle of the Ricard aniseed-flavoured beverage displayed during French drinks maker Pernod Ricard news conference to announce the company annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard, the family-backed French spirits group under pressure from activist investor Elliott, said on Wednesday it named business veteran Patricia Barbizet to the newly created role of Lead Independent director to further improve its governance.

The board of directors also approved the departure of longtime family ally and former CEO Pierre Pringuet from his current role as vice-chairman of the board.

Pringuet will however stay on as a board director, the company said in a statement.

"The decision taken by the board to create the role of Lead Independent Director is the continuity of a thought-process that started in July 2018," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said.

It followed "the triennial external review of the board and the feeback we've received from our long-term shareholders," he added.

The move also comes after activist fund Elliott disclosed in December it had spent around 930 million euros ($1.1 billion) to build a stake of just over 2.5 percent in the world's second-biggest spirits maker.

Elliott has called on the maker of Martell cognac and Jameson whiskey to raise profit margins to bring them more in line with larger rival Diageo and improve governance.

In particular, it believes Pernod's 15-member board needs to be more diverse and have more independent voices, as many directors are linked to the Ricard family.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO -0.51% 2739 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
12:31pALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott's target Pernod names Lead Independent Director
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/14ALEXANDRE RICARD : sources
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard profit growth outlook lags expectations
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident on robust China sales growth
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 3Q Net Sales Fall Slightly on Weaker Europe
DJ
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod sees no impact yet from legal cannabis but watching closely
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises on Lower Expenses, Inventory Sales
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Rise on International Brands, Confirms Profit Target
DJ
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard CEO warns a U.S. border tax would hit consumer
RE
2017ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1st Half Net Profit Rises 3%
DJ
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod further expands in craft spirits with Smooth Ambler deal
RE
2016ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard Sales Up, Buoyed by Jameson, Martell, Absolut -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/16JOHN BOGLE : John Bogle, Vanguard founder and low-cost investing pioneer, dies at 89
RE
01/17ELON MUSK : Musk tweets Tesla to end customer referral plan because of costs
RE
06:43aEDOUARD CARMIGNAC : Edouard Carmignac relinquishes full control of flagship Carmignac fund
RE
01/17WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's NetJets, pilots union reach labour pact
RE
01/18RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch seeks permission to merge Times and Sunday Times
RE
01/22AXEL WEBER : UBS's Weber says Europe, U.S. rate hike cycles on hold
RE
01/18OLEG DERIPASKA : Three named to En+ voting trust as Deripaska looks to reduce stakes
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger R. Johnson Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Ping Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Sheryl Sandberg Soren Schroder Severin Schwan Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.