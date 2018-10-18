Log in
Alexandre Ricard

Age : 46
Public asset : 12,402,873 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies. Mr. R

Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans

10/18/2018 | 09:45am CEST
Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of French drinks maker Pernod Ricard, poses before the news confernce to announce the company annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Pernod Ricard told Reuters on Thursday that the French spirits group had made contingency plans to prepare for a 'no-deal' Brexit scenario, which could entail forward-shipping.

CEO Alexandre Ricard said in an interview that Pernod, similar to other companies, wanted "visibility" and had made contingency plans regarding Britain's exit from the European Union.

Asked if on the logistics front, these plans could entail shipping gin or whisky from the UK in advance, he replied "Yes" but added Pernod had not started to do so.

He added that Pernod was closely monitoring tensions between the United States and China, although the company had yet not seen any impact from it on demand for its products in China.

"We remain vigilant regarding U.S.-China commercial tensions. At this stage the underlying trend in China is however not showing a slowdown," he said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

