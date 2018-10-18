Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans

CEO Alexandre Ricard said in an interview that Pernod, similar to other companies, wanted "visibility" and had made contingency plans regarding Britain's exit from the European Union.

Asked if on the logistics front, these plans could entail shipping gin or whisky from the UK in advance, he replied "Yes" but added Pernod had not started to do so.

He added that Pernod was closely monitoring tensions between the United States and China, although the company had yet not seen any impact from it on demand for its products in China.

"We remain vigilant regarding U.S.-China commercial tensions. At this stage the underlying trend in China is however not showing a slowdown," he said.

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis