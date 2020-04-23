Pernod Ricard 3Q Sales Fell 15% Organically Due to Pandemic

By Cristina Roca



Pernod Ricard SA said Thursday that organic sales fell 15% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its business.

The maker of Absolut vodka reported sales of 1.74 billion euros ($1.89 billion) for the quarter, down from EUR2.00 billion a year prior but slightly better than analysts' expectations of EUR1.63 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

The decline was driven by China and the travel retail business, which were hit by coronavirus-driven disruptions earlier in the quarter that ended March 31.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Pernod Ricard's sales declined organically by 2%, the company said.

The French company has been hard-hit by the pandemic, which has caused bars, restaurants and other establishments around the world to close. These establishments, called the on-trade channel, account for a quarter of Pernod's sales, and the company warned it expects to make no on-trade sales between mid-March and the end of June.

Pernod Ricard backed its view of its profit from recurring operations declining organically by about 20% in fiscal 2020. "We are staying the strategic course while implementing a comprehensive action plan to mitigate costs and tightly manage cash," Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard said.

The company said it will pay an interim dividend of EUR1.18 a share on July 10.

