Alexandre Ricard

Birthday : 05/12/1972
Public asset : 12,984,638 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies and pr

Pernod Ricard 3Q Sales Fell 15% Organically Due to Pandemic

04/23/2020 | 02:08am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Pernod Ricard SA said Thursday that organic sales fell 15% for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its business.

The maker of Absolut vodka reported sales of 1.74 billion euros ($1.89 billion) for the quarter, down from EUR2.00 billion a year prior but slightly better than analysts' expectations of EUR1.63 billion, according to a consensus estimate provided by FactSet.

The decline was driven by China and the travel retail business, which were hit by coronavirus-driven disruptions earlier in the quarter that ended March 31.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, Pernod Ricard's sales declined organically by 2%, the company said.

The French company has been hard-hit by the pandemic, which has caused bars, restaurants and other establishments around the world to close. These establishments, called the on-trade channel, account for a quarter of Pernod's sales, and the company warned it expects to make no on-trade sales between mid-March and the end of June.

Pernod Ricard backed its view of its profit from recurring operations declining organically by about 20% in fiscal 2020. "We are staying the strategic course while implementing a comprehensive action plan to mitigate costs and tightly manage cash," Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard said.

The company said it will pay an interim dividend of EUR1.18 a share on July 10.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERNOD RICARD -1.23% 136.5 Real-time Quote.-14.37%
