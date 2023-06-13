Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Alexandre Ricard

Birthday : 05/12/1972
Public asset : 40,478,965 USD
Linked companies : L'Oréal S.A. - Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and...

Pernod Ricard Banks on Demand for Canned Drinks After Inking Deal for Canada's ABG -- Update

06/13/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

Pernod Ricard said Tuesday that it reached a deal to buy a Canadian maker of canned cocktails, a rapidly growing category in the global drinks market, adding to the distiller's North America-focused expansion strategy.

The group, which counts Absolut vodka, Martell cognac and Jameson whiskey among its brands, will take a 90% stake in Ace Beverage Group. The Ontario-based company produces the Cottage Springs line of ready-to-drink cocktails and mixed drinks, including vodka water and tequila soda.

The acquisition, via Pernod Ricard's majority-owned Canadian subsidiary Corby Spirit and Wine, gives ABG an enterprise value of 165 million Canadian dollars ($123.4 million), Pernod Ricard said. It has the option to reach 100% ownership in ABG via two call options exercisable in 2025 and 2028.

The group already makes RTDs using products including a pine colada made with Malibu coconut rum with and Jameson with ginger and lime. Canned drinks are a way of introducing customers to its products, Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard told The Wall Street Journal in an interview earlier this year.

"People really expect some of these big brands to have ready-to-serves ready for them," Ricard said. "It recruits into the brand."

Globally, RTD products should rise by some $11.6 billion in value between last year and 2026, according to data from drinks-research firm the IWSR. Consumers are increasingly choosing them over other options like beer, citing taste and convenience, according to the IWSR.

RTDs had a 5% share of the U.S. drinks market last year, according to data from Uber-owned drinks-delivery business Drizly.

The acquisition will boost the group's exposure to the market in Canada, said Fredrik Syren, the group's director of RTDs and convenience.

"With ABG, Corby becomes a key player in the Canadian RTD market, giving the scale and synergies needed in this category," Syren said.

Pernod Ricard's acquisition strategy has focused in recent years on North America, where it has bought up brands oriented to a growing thirst for pricier drinks. At the end of last year, the group bought Codigo 1530, maker of premium tequilas and mezcals, and upped its stake in premium group Sovereign Brands in the U.S. This year, it added to its flavored-whiskey portfolio with the acquisition of Skrewball, maker of peanut-butter whiskey.

Drinks sales have boomed in North America since the beginning of the pandemic, spurred first by a boom in cocktails at home and sustained by a return to bars when lockdowns ended. That cycle is coming to an end, with sales momentum slowing, but structural drivers remain very encouraging, analysts at Jefferies said in a recent note.

Premium spirits are an affordable luxury, the analysts said, making them more resilient than some other consumer goods to a slowdown in spending as a worsening economy takes its toll.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-23 0409ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED -1.14% 13.84 Delayed Quote.-15.46%
PERNOD RICARD 0.70% 201.9 Real-time Quote.9.12%
Most Read News
 
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
06/06Microsoft's Smith meets UK finance minister after Activision block
RE
06/06Court upholds Musk's win in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal
RE
06/07Diageo's long-time boss Ivan Menezes dies after brief illness
RE
06/06Italian court suspends hearings in Agnelli family inheritance case
RE
06/09Jeffrey Epstein victims demand new deposition of JPMorgan CEO Dimon
RE
06/06Rocky history of Illumina's Grail deal
RE
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
04:10aPernod Ricard Banks on Demand for Canned Drinks After Inking Deal for Canada's ABG -- Update
DJ
02/16Transcript : Pernod Ricard SA, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Pernod Ricard's Pricing Power Drove 1st Half Growth; Plans Further Hikes Ahead -- Update
DJ
02/16Pernod Ricard eyes more price hikes in second half, confident on China
RE
02/16Pernod Ricard Upbeat on Fiscal Year 2023 After Pricing Power Boosted 1st Half Growth
DJ
2022Transcript : Pernod Ricard SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2022Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Spurred by Asia Growth
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer