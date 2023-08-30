By Mauro Orru



Pernod Ricard is replacing its executive board with a new executive committee and regrouping all markets into 10 management entities, moves aimed at streamlining the organization to speed up decision-making at different levels.

The French drinks group said Wednesday that the new executive committee consists of nine roles, including executive vice president for global brands, executive vice president for global markets, North America chief executive and global director of operations.

"In an increasingly complex and volatile environment, I am confident our new organization will allow us to successfully move to a new stage of sustainable, stretched, and profitable growth, benefiting to all our stakeholders," said Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.

The group named Philippe Guettat executive vice president for global brands, while Gilles Bogaert was appointed as executive vice president for global markets.

Pernod also moved to remove the regional entities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as Latin America and Asia, regrouping all markets into 10 management entities.

