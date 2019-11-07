Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Birthday : 05/12/1972
Public asset : 16,284,725 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies and pr

Pernod Ricard's North America Division Head to Step Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:19pm EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

The chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard SA's (RI.FR) North American division will leave his role, the French drinks-maker said on Thursday.

On Dec. 2 Paul Duffy will be replaced by Ann Mukherjee, who joins the company from household products manufacturer S. C. Johnson & Son where she serves as chief commercial officer.

"Paul will be remembered as one of our management team members who accompanied the growth of our group over the last 25 years," said company Chairman and Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard.

The owner of the Pernod Anise and Ricard Pastis brands also said that the chairman and CEO of its Pernod Ricard Winemakers division, Bruno Rain, will also step down.

Write to Carlo Marutscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PERNOD RICARD -0.42% 164.75 Real-time Quote.15.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
01:19pALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard's North America Division Head to Step Down
DJ
10/17ALEXANDRE RICARD : 1Q Sales Growth Was 'Moderate'
DJ
08/28ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to Buy Castle Brands in $223 Million Cash Deal
DJ
06/14ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard adds U.S. premium brand Rabbit Hole Whiskey to its portfolio
RE
04/18ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 3Q Sales Rose
DJ
02/08ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says Pernod's New Goals Could Be More Ambitious
DJ
02/07ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard vows to lift margins after activist Elliott's arrival
RE
01/24ALEXANDRE RICARD : Activist target Pernod boosts board independence with new role
RE
01/23ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott's target Pernod names Lead Independent Director
RE
01/15ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard to meet activist Elliott ahead of earnings update - sources
RE
01/14ALEXANDRE RICARD : sources
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod CEO says company has made Brexit 'no-deal' contingency plans
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard profit growth outlook lags expectations
RE
2018ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard confident on robust China sales growth
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son admits mistakes after Vision Fund's $8.9 billion loss
RE
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
11:02aMASAYOSHI SON : Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course
RE
02:28aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal slips to third-quarter net loss, sees U.S. steel downturn, worse in Europe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Thomas Wellauer Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group