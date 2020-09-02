Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alexandre Ricard

Birthday : 05/12/1972
Public asset : 15,782,514 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Biography : Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and cu

Pernod Ricard sees opportunities as consumers turn to drinking at home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Ricard's aniseed-flavoured beverage are pictured at the Ricard manufacturing unit in Lormont, near Bordeaux

Pernod Ricard looked to strong spirits sales in Europe and U.S. supermarkets as one bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic after reporting a 77 percent drop in net profit and a 1 billion euro write-down on Wednesday.

The owner of Absolut vodka and Martell cognac did not give specific guidance for the year that started on July 1, aside from pointing to the resilient home consumption trends and also predicting sales in China would sequentially improve.

Duty free travel retail, which has been hit hard by restrictions on air travel, makes 6% of group sales, while Pernod has also been hobbled by lockdown restaurant closures.

Travel retail was expected to stay under pressure this year.

"For FY 2021 Pernod Ricard expects continued uncertainty and volatility, in particular relating to sanitary conditions and their impact on social gatherings, as well as challenging economic conditions," Chairman and CEO Alexandre Ricard said.

Ricard said Pernod would invest more in the digital sector, and had identified opportunities thrown up by the pandemic and home alcohol consumption, including internet gatherings.

"New opportunities have arisen thanks to these digital, Zoom or Facebook virtual parties," Ricard told a conference call on the group's results.

ABSOLUT VODKA WRITE-OFF

Pernod Ricard also unexpectedly wrote off 1 billion euros(888.31 million pounds) in the full financial year 2019/20 ended June 30 - largely linked to Absolut Vodka and its dependence on travel retail.

Pernod Ricard, the world's largest spirits maker after Diageo, reported a 77% fall in net profit to 329 million euros in the full year and said profit from recurring operations fell 13.7% on an organic basis to 2.260 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in the year ended June 30.

This was better than the company's July guidance for a 15% decline, helped by cost cuts and better-than-expected spirits sales to supermarkets in the United States and Europe. That helped cushion a weak performance in Asia and in travel retail.

Its shares rose 2.7% to 145.25 euros by 1221 GMT.

Over the twelve months to June 30, a sales fall of 9.5% to 8.448 billion euros, reflected notably a 27% fall in global travel retail sales and a 16% fall in China sales.

In China, which contributes 9% of group sales and is the group's second largest market after the United States, trends were improving in the fourth quarter with the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants. Some 90% of bars and restaurants have now re-opened in China.

By Dominique Vidalon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 3.31% 50.03 Delayed Quote.-33.40%
DIAGEO PLC 3.69% 2530 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
FACEBOOK 2.39% 302.5 Delayed Quote.43.94%
HEINEKEN N.V. 1.85% 77.28 Delayed Quote.-20.06%
PERNOD RICARD 2.55% 145.05 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
THE MARKET HERALD LIMITED -4.84% 0.295 End-of-day quote.110.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Alexandre Ricard
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett looks to Japan with $6 billion bet on five biggest trading firms
RE
08/28WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans
RE
08/28ELON MUSK : Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains
RE
08/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook's failure to remove militia page an 'operational mistake'
RE
09/01WARREN BUFFETT : Why Buffett's bet on Japan could turn on higher inflation, weakening dollar
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
08/28PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group