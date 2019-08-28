Log in
Alexandre Ricard

Birthday : 05/12/1972
Public asset : 13,502,648 USD
Linked companies : Pernod Ricard SA
Alexandre Ricard is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies.

Pernod Ricard to Buy Castle Brands in $223 Million Cash Deal

08/28/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Pernod Ricard SA, the owner of Chivas Regal whisky and Absolut vodka, has reached a $223 million deal to buy Castle Brands Inc.

"Bourbon is a key category in the U.S., which is our single most important market," Pernod Ricard Chief Executive Alexandre Ricard said in a statement, singling out Castle Brands' Jefferson's bourbon whiskey.

"As with our American whiskies Smooth Ambler, Rabbit Hole and TX, we would provide Jefferson's a strong route to market and secure its long-term development, while remaining true to its authentic and innovative character," Mr. Richard said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pernod Ricard would buy New York-based Castle Brands through a subsidiary. Castle Brands shareholders would receive $1.27 in cash for each outstanding share. Castle Brands stock closed Thursday at 67 cents and traded at $1.18 in after-hours trading.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

