Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Alfred Schindler

Age : 70
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Schindler Holding AG
Biography : Presently, Alfred N. Schindler holds the position of Chairman at Schindler Elevator Corp.

Exclusive: Thyssenkrupp/Kone deal will trigger litigation war - Schindler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 04:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen outside elevator test tower in Rottweil

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Switzerland's Schindler will embark on an all-out legal antitrust offensive if Thyssenkrupp selects Finland's Kone as the buyer of its elevator division, board member Alfred Schindler told Reuters.

"We would probably file lawsuits in Europe, the United States, Canada, China and possibly Australia. These cases would take at least three to four years," Schindler, who currently serves as chairman emeritus, said.

His comments come a day after a deadline for binding bids for Thyssenkrupp Elevator expired, pitting Kone against three private equity in a deal sources said could be valued at 16-17 billion euros ($17.5-$18.6 billion).

A combination of Kone and Thyssenkrupp's elevator division would create the world's largest elevator maker, surpassing both United Technologies' Otis and Schindler, currently the world's No.1 and 2.

Having served as the company's CEO from 1985 until 2011, Schindler's assessment carries significant weight: the Schindler and Bonnard families and parties related to them hold 71.1% of Schindler's voting rights.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONE -0.30% 59.12 Delayed Quote.1.68%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG -0.59% 251.4 Delayed Quote.2.72%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.57% 33.6 Delayed Quote.4.74%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.76% 11.205 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Alfred Schindler
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/07URS ROHNER : Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal
RE
02/06LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton cuts ties with photographer Toscani over Italy bridge remarks
RE
02/10ELON MUSK : Investors Bet Against Tesla -- and Lost $8.4 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
02/10LUCA DE MEO : New Renault CEO de Meo will be much better paid than predecessor
RE
02/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exits Starbucks, sticks by Chipotle, sees gains at Agilent
RE
02/07STANLEY HO : Melco abandons Crown stake purchase, first major deal dropped due to coronavirus
RE
02/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg to meet EU Commissioners ahead of antitrust proposals
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess James Gorman Philip Green Mike Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group