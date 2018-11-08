Log in
Aliko Dangote

Age : 61
Public asset : 40,972,763 USD
Biography : Founder of Dangote Group Ltd., Aliko Dangote is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 diffe

Dangote Cement approached about Kenya's ARM Cement -source

11/08/2018 | 03:24pm CET

ABUJA (Reuters) - Dangote Cement has been approached about a potential transaction by advisers to debt-laden ARM Cement, which went into administration in August, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ARM Cement, once Kenya's second-largest cement maker, owes about $190 million to a range of creditors, including local commercial banks. ARM's creditors in October approved the sale of some assets to cut debt.

The creditors did not identify which subsidiary or assets would be sold, or the possible value of a sale, under a rescue plan, designed to keep the company operational.

Dangote Cement has not conducted due diligence on ARM Cement, the source said.

Dangote Cement, owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote and operates in more than 14 African countries, has been expanding across the continent in recent years.

The company has about a 45 percent market share in sub-Sahara Africa with an annual production capacity of around 45 million tonnes. Dangote Cement has been seeking to double that capacity.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely/Alexis Akwagyiram/Jane Merriman)

By Chijioke Ohuocha

Latest news about Aliko Dangote
 
