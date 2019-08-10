Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Aliko Dangote

Age : 62
Public asset : 41,823,199 USD
Biography : Founder of Dangote Group Ltd., Aliko Dangote is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 diffe

Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 05:28am EDT
Nigeria's huge Dangote oil refinery delayed until end of 2020

LAGOS (Reuters) - Africa's largest oil refinery will not be finished until the end of 2020 due to problems importing steel and other equipment, executives at Dangote, which is building the facility in the Nigerian commercial hub of Lagos, told Reuters.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, imports virtually all its fuel due to sclerotic and underutilised refineries, and even the state oil company is looking to the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) Dangote refinery to help address this. [nL5N1UN5IK]

Price caps force NNPC to import nearly all its gasoline at a significant cost and periodic fuel shortages are common.

Despite the delays at the congested Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, a Dangote executive said the company could start using the refinery's tank farms as a depot to warm up operations.

"We will be able to complete the (refinery) project by the end of next year - mechanical completion," said Dangote Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin, who oversees the project.

The company expects fuel production within two months of completion of the refinery, which could transform Africa's biggest crude producer from a fuel importer into a net exporter, upending global trade patterns.

Billionaire Aliko Dangote, who built his fortune on cement, first announced a smaller refinery in 2013, to be finished in 2016. Dangote then moved the site to Lekki, in Lagos, upgraded the size and said production would start in early 2020.

Industry sources told Reuters last year that fuel output was unlikely before 2022.

TRADING PLAN

Edwin also said during an interview at his office in Lagos that Dangote is setting up its own trading desk, with a senior team of three people and a staff of roughly 30 who will monitor international commodity prices.

"We are setting up a complete trading desk here with us. In the next three months the full desk will be set up," he said.

Giuseppe Surace, the refinery's chief operations officer, said the refinery's tank farms will be finished this year and could be used as a warm-up for operations.

The tanks will be connected to five "single point mooring buoys" (SPMs), which will allow the refinery complex to pump crude straight into tanks from large ships at sea and pump products back out onto boats of any size.

The SPMs will be the primary method of supplying oil products from the refinery, Surace said, adding that the team were considering using the tanks as training or as a depot before the refinery's production starts.

"We might do that. We will be ready to do that," he said, though he added that no decision had been taken yet.

The team is in talks with NNPC, two other international oil companies and two large oil traders, all of whom are interested in supplying crude and buying products, Edwin said.[nL8N2539DB]

Edwin said the crude unit for the refinery, which set sail from China last month, would arrive by the end of October.

The trains at a fertilizer plant on the same site will start up by the end of this year, the executives said.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Libby George and Alexander Smith)

By Alexis Akwagyiram
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME TIN CASH -0.44% 16950 End-of-day quote.-13.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.94% 58.26 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WTI 2.65% 54.23 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Aliko Dangote
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
08/05STEVE COHEN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
08/05RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox Corp to buy fintech Credible Labs in $397 million deal
RE
08/05MARK TUCKER : HSBC's Flint reversal raises risks for chairman Tucker
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group