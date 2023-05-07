Advanced search
Business Leaders
Biography 

Aliko Dangote

Age : 66
Public asset : 16,198,585 USD
Biography : Aliko Dangote, MFR, GCON (born 10 April 1957, Kano, Nigeria) is a business magnate in...

Nigerian president to commission Dangote refinery in two weeks

05/07/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers sit at the construction site of the Dangote Refinery on the outskirts of Lagos, Nigeria

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the multi-billion dollar Dangote oil refinery in two weeks, a presidency spokesperson said on Sunday, setting up the plant for its first production since construction started in 2016.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, sees the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery - being built by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote's Dangote Group - as a solution to ending the country's reliance on imports for nearly all of its refined petroleum products.

Spokesperson Bashir Ahmad said Buhari will commission the refinery, near Lagos, on May 22, a week before he is due to leave office after serving the maximum two terms allowed by the constitution.

A spokesperson for Dangote confirmed the timing of the commissioning but did not give details.

The Dangote refinery's cost grew to $19 billion from initial estimates of between $12 billion and $14 billion, after years of delays.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
