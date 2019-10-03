Log in
Alison Cooper

Birthday : 03/31/1966
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Imperial Brands PLC
Currently, Alison J. Cooper occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at

Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down

10/03/2019 | 02:24am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.LN) said Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Alison Cooper and the board have agreed that she will step down when a suitable replacement is found.

The tobacco company, which houses Davidoff, Gauloises and JPS among its brands, said that while the search for her successor is underway, Ms. Cooper will focus on driving the performance of the business, including an asset-divestment program. The company added that the program is expected to realize proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) by May 2020.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC 1.43% 1856 Delayed Quote.-23.01%
