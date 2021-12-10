Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Andrea Orcel

Age : 58
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : UniCredit S.p.A.
Biography : Andrea Orcel is an Italian businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies. Present

Factbox-Santander vs Andrea Orcel: how did things go sour?

12/10/2021 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Court hearing over Santander's withdrawn job offer to Orcel, in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Santander has been ordered by a Madrid court to pay Italian banker Andrea Orcel 67.8 million euros ($76.40 million) over a withdrawn offer to make him chief executive.

The ruling came more than three years after Santander announced plans to make Orcel, one of Europe's best-known investment bankers and now chief executive of Italy's UniCredit, CEO.

Here are the main points on how things turned sour:

WHEN DID IT BEGIN?

On Sept. 25, 2018, Santander announced the appointment of Italian banker Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive officer to replace Jose Antonio Alvarez and said the appointment was expected to be effective in early 2019 following regulatory approval.

Santander said Orcel would bring a deep understanding of retail and commercial banking, as well as a strong track record in managing diverse teams, and would help build a global digital platform.

FIRST REACTIONS

Analysts at the time said they struggled to understand why Orcel, who had been the head of UBS Group's investment banking business since 2014 and a member of the bank's executive board since 2012, would become the CEO of a mostly retail bank.

His appointment immediately raised questions about a potential change in Santander's strategy.

Chairman Ana Botin responded that Santander was not planning any major strategy change and would remain a commercial, rather than shift to being an investment bank.

SANTANDER WITHDRAWS ORCEL'S OFFER

Orcel resigned from UBS and was put on six-month gardening leave after signing a job offer letter from Santander.

But on Jan. 15 2019, Santander withdrew the offer to make Orcel CEO, making a rare, unexpected U-turn on such a high-level appointment.

Santander said the cost of compensating Orcel for the deferred awards he had earned over the past seven years at UBS and other benefits would be significantly above the board's original expectations at the time of the appointment.

Santander did offer Orcel a senior advisory role in March of that year in an attempt to mend fences, which he rejected, according to a source familiar with the matter.

ORCEL FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT IN MADRID COURT

In late June 2019, Orcel sought as much as 112 million euro from Santander as part of a civil lawsuit for breach of contract.

Orcel's claims were based on a four-page letter - signed by Santander's general secretary Jaime Perez Renovales in September - in which the bank formally offered him the job along with a stock and bonus package to compensate for deferred pay he risked losing by quitting UBS.

    The package consisted of "up to" 35 million euros' of a 55 million euro package that Orcel was due to receive in future years UBS. 

PASTURES NEW

After more than two years on the sidelines of European finance, Orcel return to executive life when he was appointed CEO of Italy's UniCredit in early 2021. He subsequently cut his claim for compensation from around 112 million euros due to 68 million as he was taking up a new job.

SHOWDOWN

Orcel and Botin faced each other in May this year as the case finally made it to court. Botin testified that the offer was never a contract and that the board had not then approved Orcel's compensation offer.

The public hearing concluded in October, when UBS chairman Axel Weber testified he made it clear the Swiss bank would not pay Orcel any deferred compensation if he quit to join a Spanish rival.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Writing by Jesus Aguado and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.29% 2.7105 Delayed Quote.7.07%
UBS GROUP AG -0.45% 16.485 Delayed Quote.32.80%
WEBER INC. -4.29% 12.27 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Most Read News
 
12/05MUKESH AMBANI : Indian salesmen threaten supply disruptions in protest against Reliance
RE
12/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says Biden's electric vehicle bill should not pass Congress
RE
12/03CATHIE WOOD : Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff
RE
12/03DAVID HARRISON : U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Up 210K in November, Unemployment Rate 4.2% -- Update
DJ
12/07TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China - The Information
RE
12/09ANDREA ORCEL : UniCredit shines on Orcel's $18 billion investor payout promise
RE
12/06HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's Diess to remain CEO, but with fewer powers - sources
RE
Latest news about Andrea Orcel
 
07:44aSANTANDER VS ANDREA ORCEL : how did things go sour?
T3
07:42aANDREA ORCEL : how did things go sour?
RE
07:12aSantander Ordered to Pay Orcel $76 Million Over Canceled CEO Appointment -- Update
DJ
06:55aSantander Ordered To Pay Banker $76 Million In Compensation
MT
06:43aSantander to Pay Andrea Orcel $76 Million Over Canceled CEO Appointment
DJ
06:30aSantander says will appeal court ruling that orders bank to pay italian banker andrea orcel 68 million euro in compensation over withdrawn ceo job offer
RE
06:30aSantander says will appeal court ruling in case against Andrea Orcel
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 