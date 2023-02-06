Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Andrea Orcel

Age : 59
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : UniCredit S.p.A.
Biography : Mr. Andrea Orcel is Chief Executive Officer at UBS AG (London Branch) and UBS Ltd., and...

Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 million euros

02/06/2023 | 05:23am EST
Court hearing over Santander's withdrawn job offer to Orcel, in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros ($8.6 million) to 43.4 million euros ($46.8 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed.

By Jesús Aguado

The judges reduced from 10 million to 2 million euros the amount granted to Orcel in moral damages but left the main remaining compensation unchanged, said the document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ruling comes after Santander appealed against a court order to pay him 51.4 million euros.

The court also said in its ruling dated Jan. 20 that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract.

Santander was not available for a comment.

In one of banking's most high profile employment disputes, Orcel and Santander ended up in court after Spain's largest bank dropped plans to make the former UBS investment banker its CEO in January 2019 as a result of a disagreement over his pay.

($1 = 0.9287 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.81% 18.156 Delayed Quote.35.76%
