Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Andrew Forrest

Public asset : 2,700 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Andrew Forrest is Independent Director at Buchans Minerals Corp.

Billionaire Andrew Forrest Plans Dual Gas, Hydrogen Power Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest said he is determined to build a dual gas- and hydrogen-fired power station in New South Wales state, tapping into a liquefied natural gas import terminal that is proposed by a consortium he leads.

Australian Industrial Energy, a consortium of domestic and foreign companies that counts Mr. Forrest's Squadron Energy as its biggest investor, recently received government approval for an LNG import terminal in Port Kembla, an industrial hub south of Sydney.

"It has always been my ambition--and I've mentioned this to Stu [Johnston, Squadron Energy's CEO] from day one--to put a power station next to it," Mr. Forrest said in an interview.

Consequently, Mr. Forrest said he's interested in reserving capacity at the proposed gas import terminal for the planned power station, without specifying how much.

"Stu would probably prefer the whole lot get sold in advance," Mr. Forrest said. "But as a person who's starting a major energy company, which is what Squadron is, I am really seriously interested in a large tranche of that being reserved."

The AIE consortium is currently seeking to secure agreements with potential LNG suppliers and customers for the import terminal. A final investment decision on that project is expected around the middle of this year.

Mr. Forrest, founder and chairman of iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG.AU), didn't put a time frame on his plans to build a new power station. "But the need is now," he said.

The Australian Energy Market Operator, the nation's electricity overseer, forecast in March a potential gas shortfall in eastern states beginning in 2024. Others forecast the shortfall happening sooner.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.77% 7.73 End-of-day quote.84.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Andrew Forrest
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/04CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/31PAUL ALLEN : Space firm founded by billionaire Paul Allen closing operations - sources
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch fetches record $4.57 million winning bid
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
06/03CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/03PATRICK THOMAS : DuPont Shares up 9% Following Corteva Split
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Pierre Fabre Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About