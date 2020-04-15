Log in
Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography

Andrew Witty

Age : 55
Public asset : 16,604,967 USD
Biography : Andrew Philip Witty is a British businessperson who has been the head of 8 different companies. Sir

UnitedHealth's Witty to Assist WHO in Covid-19 Vaccine Efforts

04/15/2020 | 06:19am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

UnitedHealth Group Inc. Wednesday said Andrew Witty, president of the company and chief executive of its Optum unit, is taking a leave of absence to co-lead a global effort by the World Health Organization to accelerate the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Minnetonka, Minn., health insurer said it expects Mr. Witty will return to the company around the end of the year.

UnitedHealth said Chief Executive David Wichmann will oversee Optum during Mr. Witty's temporary assignment with the WHO.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. 3.91% 226.8 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 2.65% 270.5 Delayed Quote.-7.99%
