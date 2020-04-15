UnitedHealth's Witty to Assist WHO in Covid-19 Vaccine Efforts

By Colin Kellaher

UnitedHealth Group Inc. Wednesday said Andrew Witty, president of the company and chief executive of its Optum unit, is taking a leave of absence to co-lead a global effort by the World Health Organization to accelerate the development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Minnetonka, Minn., health insurer said it expects Mr. Witty will return to the company around the end of the year.

UnitedHealth said Chief Executive David Wichmann will oversee Optum during Mr. Witty's temporary assignment with the WHO.

