Mr. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is a Chairman at Reliance Power Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Communications Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Gateway Net Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Capital Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Capital Ventures Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Energy Trading Ltd., a Chairman at Reliance Infocomm Ltd., a Member at Indo-Canada Ceo Forum, a Member at Indo-French CEO Forum, a Member at New York University, a Member-Executive Board at Indian School of Business, a Member-Overseers Board at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a President at Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information & Communication. He is on the Board of Directors at Reliance Defence Systems Pvt Ltd., Reliance Defence Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indian Institute of Management and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Mr. Ambani was previously employed as a Chairman by Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd., a Co-Founder by Amblin Partners, a Member by Rajya Sabha, a Co-Founder by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Ins, a Chairman by RCCPL Pvt Ltd., a Chairman by Reliance Energy Ventures Ltd., a Vice Chairman & Managing Director by Reliance Industries Ltd., a Chairman by Reliance Natural Resources Ltd., a Chairman by Reliance Telecom Ltd., and a Member by US India CEO Forum. He also served on the board at Reliance Defence Ltd. and Reliance Infratel Ltd. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mumbai, an undergraduate degree from Kishinchand Chellaram College of Arts Science & Commerce and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

