Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Anil Ambani

Birthday : 06/04/1959
Place of birth : Bombay - India
Biography : Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Indian School of Business, R

India's top court finds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt in RCom-Ericsson case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Wednesday found Anil Ambani, chairman of debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom), guilty of contempt of court for wilfully failing to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($77.29 million) to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

The court ordered the billionaire and two RCom directors to pay 4.5 billion rupees to Ericsson within four weeks or risk a three-month jail term, according to a ruling from a two-member bench headed by Supreme Court judge Rohinton Fali Nariman.

RCom previously deposited more than 1 billion rupees with the court.

In a statement, the Indian telco said it respected the ruling and "shall comply with the same".

An Ericsson spokeswoman said the firm welcomed the ruling and looked forward to RCom's compliance.

The Swedish firm signed a deal in 2014 to manage and operate RCom's network and last year approached the court over the unpaid dues.

The court asked RCom to repay the dues by Dec. 15, a deadline the company missed.

RCom has struggled for cash partly a result of a price war triggered by the market entrance of Reliance Jio Infocomm, controlled by Anil's elder brother and Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier this month, RCom told the court that a deal to sell fiber and tower assets to Reliance Jio failed, prompting RCom to turn to bankruptcy courts for debt resolution and hence was not in a position to pay the dues.

RCom owed banks $7 billion as of March 2017, when it last made its debt level public. It also owes money to telecom equipment vendors.

"It will be very difficult for RCom to meet the ordered payment and group companies might be utilized to pay the dues through inter-corporate loans," said Sameer Kalra, equity research analyst and founder of Target Investing.

"This puts risk on group companies as well and might result in the delay in the sale of stakes in other companies," he said.

After the ruling, shares fell sharply in Anil Ambani-controlled companies such as Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty in NEW DELHI and Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Euan Rocha and Christopher Cushing)

By Suchitra Mohanty and Rajendra Jadhav

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Anil Ambani
 
02:59aANIL AMBANI : India's top court finds Anil Ambani guilty of contempt in RCom-Ericsson case
RE
2017ANIL AMBANI : India's Reliance Jio to buy RCom's wireless assets in $3.75 billion deal - sources
RE
2017ANIL AMBANI : India's Richest Man Imperils Brother's Company -- Update
DJ
2016ANIL AMBANI : India's Zee to buy TV channels, radio stake from Anil Ambani's Reliance
RE
2016ANIL AMBANI : India's Reliance ties up with Dassault after fighter jet deal
RE
2016ANIL AMBANI : Reliance Communications Merges Wireless Unit With Aircel
DJ
2013ANIL AMBANI : Anil Ambani Testifies in Telecom Case
DJ
2013ANIL AMBANI : Reliance Communications Cuts Debt
DJ
2013ANIL AMBANI : Telecom Deal Indicates Thaw in Ambani Brothers' Relationship
DJ
2012ANIL AMBANI : Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in Alliance With Wanda of China
DJ
2012ANIL AMBANI : Reliance Communications Unit Gets Singapore IPO Approval; May Raise $1 Billion
DJ
2012ANIL AMBANI : China as lender of last resort...more than just a loan
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/18RAKESH KAPOOR : Reckitt shares rise after fourth-quarter sales top estimates
RE
02/15VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
RE
02/18MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook broke rules, should be regulated - UK lawmakers
RE
06:24aCARL ICAHN : Caesars says continues to look at options after Icahn urges sale of company
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Charlie Munger targets active managers, Elon Musk; praises China
RE
02/18LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal looks to snag another piece of Essar empire
RE
02/14CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada François-henri Pinault Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Severin Schwan George Soros Martin Sorrell Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.