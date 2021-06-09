Log in
Anita Frew

Age : 62
Public asset : 1,619,424 USD
Biography : Ms. Anita M. Frew is an Independent Non-Executive Director at BHP Group Ltd., an Independent Non-Exe

Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair

06/09/2021 | 02:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

LONDON (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said that Anita Frew would succeed Ian Davis as chair on Oct. 1 2021, making her the first woman to chair the British aero-engine company when Davis retires after nine years in the role.

Frew, 63, is currently chair of science and chemicals group Croda and a non-executive director of mining giant BHP Group.

Rolls-Royce's senior independent director Kevin Smith said that Frew was the clear choice to lead the group as he thanked Davis for his service.

"The company conducted a comprehensive search and Anita emerged as the outstanding candidate," Smith said in a statement from Rolls on Wednesday.

She joins Rolls-Royce as it seeks to recover from the pandemic. Much of its income from airline customers dried up last year when travel stopped and it has cut costs, taken on debt and raised equity to survive.

Frew joins the board on July 1.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.21% 48.85 End-of-day quote.15.13%
BHP GROUP PLC 1.45% 2176 Delayed Quote.13.04%
CNA FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.52% 48.19 Delayed Quote.23.69%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.75% 6974 Delayed Quote.5.73%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1.36% 111.6 Delayed Quote.0.13%
