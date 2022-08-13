Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies - Bloomberg News

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight," his family said in a statement, according to the report.

Jain, 59, outlived his initial diagnosis, made in January 2017, by four years, his family added.

The Indian-born banker joined Deutsche Bank in 1995 to launch a division specialising in hedge funds and derivatives. He resigned from the German lender in 2015 as the co-CEO and has been the president of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)