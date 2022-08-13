Log in
  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
Business Leaders Biography

Anshu Jain

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Anshuman Jain is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 13 different companies and is Presiden

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies - Bloomberg News

08/13/2022 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Jain speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington

(Reuters) - Anshu Jain, the former Deutsche Bank AG co-chief executive officer has died after suffering from cancer for five years, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight," his family said in a statement, according to the report.

Jain, 59, outlived his initial diagnosis, made in January 2017, by four years, his family added.

The Indian-born banker joined Deutsche Bank in 1995 to launch a division specialising in hedge funds and derivatives. He resigned from the German lender in 2015 as the co-CEO and has been the president of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.22% 9.061 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
Popular Business Leaders
 