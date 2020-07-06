Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

António Horta-Osório

Age : 56
Public asset : 8,189,607 USD
Linked companies : Lloyds Banking Group plc - Exor N.V.
Biography : António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório is a Portuguese businessperson who has been at the helm of 12 dif

Lloyds Bank CEO António Horta-Osório to step down in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Antonio Horta-Osorio CEO of Lloyds Banking Group leaves Downing Street in London

Lloyds Banking Group Chief Executive António Horta-Osório will step down next year after spending a decade at the helm, the lender said on Monday as it appointed industry veteran Robin Budenberg as its new chairman.

Horta-Osório said he would step down from Britain's biggest domestic bank by June of next year and was leaving with "mixed emotions".

After joining in 2011, Horta-Osório led the turnaround at the bank in the aftermath of its government rescue in the 2007-09 financial crisis, with the lender returning fully to private hands in 2017.

Budenberg built his career in investment banking at SG Warburg and UBS, including advising the government on its bailout of British banks including Lloyds in the crisis.

He later led the government's UK Financial Investments and was a chairman of property developer The Crown Estate.

Budenberg will join the Lloyds board on Oct. 1 and take over as chairman in early 2021.

Horta-Osorio said: "I have been honoured to play my part in the transformation of large parts of our business. I know that when I leave the group next year, it has the strategic, operational and management strength to build further on its leading market position".

(This story corrects spelling of Budenberg in second and third reference.)

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.81% 31.57 Delayed Quote.-50.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about António Horta-Osório
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/04JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
RE
07/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
RE
06/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk calls on workers to help company break even in second quarter
RE
06/29DAVID HENRY : Goldman Sachs says it's climbing toward Fed's capital demands
RE
06/29MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard collapse leads to call for German parliamentary inquiry
RE
06/30NING LI : Oil slips slightly on rising coronavirus cases, returning Libyan supplies
RE
07/01PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's UK Arcadia group to cut 500 head office jobs
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group