Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Arnaud Lagardère

Arnaud Lagardère

Birthday : 03/18/1961
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Linked companies : Lagardère SCA
Arnaud Lagardère is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 28 different companies

Lagardere welcomes Qatar's demand for board representation - spokeswoman

09/23/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Lagardere welcomes Qatar Investment Authority's request to be represented on the French media company's board, a spokeswoman for the group said on Wednesday.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has called for fair board representation for all big shareholders in Paris Match owner Lagardere, echoing demands from investors Amber Capital and Vivendi for a shake-up at the group.

"The management welcomes the request for representation by the QIA on the board," the spokeswoman said in a written statement.

"It's logical given the long-lasting ties and the quality of the relationship between Arnaud Lagardère (general manager) and Qatar," she said, adding that such the demand would be reviewed by the next annual shareholders' meeting slated for next spring.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White)
