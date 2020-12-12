Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Birthday : 04/27/1964
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Arnaud Roy de Puyfontaine is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 18 different compan

Italian prosecutors complete probe into Vivendi's Bollore, De Puyfontaine

12/12/2020 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have completed a probe into Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Arnaud De Puyfontaine for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators, tax police said on Saturday.

According to Italian legal procedures the prosecutors are now expected to ask a judge to send Bollore and De Puyfontaine to trial. A lawyer representing the two men has not replied so far to an email request for comment sent by Reuters.

Milan prosecutors placed then Vivendi chairman Bollore and CEO De Puyfontaine under investigation in 2017 for alleged market manipulation over the French group's stake building in Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

Fininvest, the holding company that controls Mediaset, had previously filed a complaint over Vivendi's stake-building in the Italian broadcaster, accusing it of never intending to honour a deal to buy its pay-TV unit with the aim of driving down Mediaset's share price to raid its stock.

Vivendi questioned the pay-TV unit's profit forecasts when it ditched the pay TV deal and later bought up Mediaset shares to become its No. 2 investor behind the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In 2017, Vivendi management said it had acquired its stake in Mediaset legally and transparently.

The U-turn on the pay-TV purchase by Vivendi, whose main investor is Bollore, prompted Mediaset to seek multi-billion euro damages.

A legal case has been ongoing ever since, while attempts to clinch a wider settlement and break the stalemate have so far proved unsuccessful.

In Italy, investigations do not imply guilt and do not necessarily mean charges will be laid.

Mediaset declined to comment, while Vivendi was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Emilio Parodi and Elvira Polline. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2020 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 1.50% 3.384 Real-time Quote.-13.01%
MEDIASET -1.61% 2.084 Delayed Quote.-21.65%
VIVENDI SE 0.87% 25.62 Real-time Quote.-0.77%
Latest news about Arnaud de Puyfontaine
 
10:26aSATYA NADELLA : The Best-Managed Companies of 2020 -- and How They Got That Way -- Journal Report
DJ
07:13aARNAUD DE PUYFONTAINE : Italian prosecutors complete probe into Vivendi's Bollore, De Puyfontaine
RE
12/11HERMAN GREF : Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
DJ
12/11VITTORIO COLAO : Reports former Vodafone CEO Colao among candidates for Ferrari top job groundless - source
RE
12/10LOUIS CAMILLERI : Louis Camilleri steps down as Ferrari CEO, Philip Morris chairman
RE
12/10GARY COHN : Gary Cohn to make donation instead of returning pay to Goldman after 1MBD scandal
RE
12/10TIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at U.N. summit on anniversary of Paris climate accords
RE
12/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg's Deal Making for Facebook Is Central to Antitrust Cases
DJ
12/10BILL GATES : Gates Foundation pledges $250 million more for battle against COVID-19
RE
12/09DAVID RICKS : Eli Lilly Chair, CEO David Ricks Named as Head of PhRMA Board
DJ
12/09JON MOELLER : P&G names Schulten to succeed Moeller as CFO
RE
12/09O. HALL : Canada's Dollarama results top estimates on strong demand for Halloween decor
RE
12/09XAVIER NIEL : SPAC owned by Niel, Pigasse and Zouari soars on its Paris debut
RE
12/08JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees higher expenses, hunts asset-management businesses
RE
12/08ELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX scrubs key high-altitude Starship test
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
12/06RUBIN RITTER : Zalando co-CEO Ritter to step down to let wife pursue career
RE
12/07REMO RUFFINI : Italy's Moncler adds Stone Island to collection in $1.4 bln deal
RE
12/07ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk moves private foundation to Texas
RE
12/09XAVIER NIEL : SPAC owned by Niel, Pigasse and Zouari soars on its Paris debut
RE
12/08MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Analysis - Financial industry dealmaking set to heat up
RE
12/08JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees higher expenses, hunts asset-management businesses
RE
12/07PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed therapy developer AbCellera looks to raise up to $391 million in IPO
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Leon Black Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Philip Green Luigi Gubitosi Ralph Hamers David Henry Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh James Packer Robert Peugeot Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ