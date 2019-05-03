Marriott says Sorenson to remain CEO while being treated for pancreatic cancer

Sorenson will start treatment, beginning with chemotherapy next week, and surgery is expected by the end of 2019, the company said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190503:nPn1z9V1Ba.

The cancer was discovered early and does not appear to have spread, Sorenson said in message to employees.

Sorenson, who joined Marriott in 1996, has since held a number of positions besides leading the nearly $14 billion (£10.7 billion) acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in 2016.

In March, Sorenson apologised before a U.S. Senate panel for a massive data breach involving up to 383 million guests in its Starwood hotels reservation system and vowed to protect against future attacks.

Marriott is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings next week.

