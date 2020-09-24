Adyen Co-Founder, CTO Arnout Schuijff to Step Down

By Adria Calatayud

Adyen NV said Thursday that co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Arnout Schuijff will step down from its management board at the beginning of next year.

"After 14 years of building Adyen, it's time to leave the next stage of development to a new generation of highly-talented engineers," Mr. Schuijff said.

The Dutch payment-processing company was founded in 2006 by a group of entrepreneurs, including Chief Executive Pieter van der Does and Mr. Schuijff.

