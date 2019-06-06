Wipro Names Rishad Premji Executive Chairman

By Chris Wack

Wipro Limited (WIT) on Thursday named Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji as executive chairman.

The information technology company said in a release that Azim Premji is stepping down as executive chairman on July 30 upon the completion of his current term.

Mr. Premji will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman.

The company also said Chief Executive and Executive Director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and managing director.

