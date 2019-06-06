Log in
Azim Premji

Birthday : 07/24/1945
Place of birth : Gujarati - India
Linked companies : Wipro Limited
Biography : Founder of Premji Azim Foundation India Pvt Ltd. and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, Azim Has

Wipro Names Rishad Premji Executive Chairman

06/06/2019 | 08:33am EDT

By Chris Wack

Wipro Limited (WIT) on Thursday named Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji as executive chairman.

The information technology company said in a release that Azim Premji is stepping down as executive chairman on July 30 upon the completion of his current term.

Mr. Premji will continue to serve on the board as non-executive director and founder chairman.

The company also said Chief Executive and Executive Director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and managing director.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WIPRO 0.84% 291.5 End-of-day quote.18.38%
Latest news about Azim Premji
 
