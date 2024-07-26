Barry Charles Diller is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 19 different companies and currently occupies the position of Chairman of Expedia Group, Inc., Chairman for Expedia, Inc. (a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.), Chairman at IAC Holdings, Inc. (Florida) and Chairman at IAC. Mr. Diller is also President & Director at The Diller-Von Furstenberg Family Foundation, Member-Councilors Board at the University of Southern California, Member-Executive Board at the University of California, Los Angeles, Member of The Business Council, Member-Councilors Board at USC School of Cinematic Arts and Member-Deans Council at Tisch School of the Arts and on the board of 5 other companies. In the past Mr. Diller was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Fox, Inc., Director at TripAdvisor, Inc., Director at Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Chairman for Ticketmaster, Non-Executive Chairman at Ticketmaster Entertainment LLC and President & Chief Operating Officer of Ticketmaster Ticketing Co., Inc. (which are all subsidiaries of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.), President of Madison Square Garden Corp., Chairman for IAC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at QVC, Inc., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of IAC, Inc., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures Corp., President of Simon & Schuster, Inc., President at MSGN Holdings LP, President at Sega Enterprises, Inc., Vice President-Prime Time Television at ABC Entertainment and Member of Council on Foreign Relations, Inc.

The Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation engages in the provision of philanthropic services to support non-profit organizations. It funds the public spaces, community building, education, human rights, arts, health, and environment sectors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.