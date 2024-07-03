Communications services shares rose as the deal talks between Skydance and Paramount Global may be at an end.

David Ellison's production company has reached a preliminary agreement to buy National Amusements, according to people familiar with the matter, rekindling deal talks that fizzled last month. It then plans to merge Skydance with Paramount Global, a deal subject to approval by a special committee of Paramount's directors. Under the proposed terms, Skydance would pay $1.75 billion for National Amusements, the people said. Skydance, known for popular titles such as Amazon's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," and National Amusements have agreed to a 45-day "go-shop period" in which other interested Paramount bidders can make offers. Digital-media conglomerate IAC, owned by billionaire Barry Diller, is exploring a bid to take over Paramount, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 1632ET