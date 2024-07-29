Air France: UBS lowers its target price

UBS reiterates its recommendation on the stock, but lowers its price target to E12.05 (from E18). This target still represents a potential upside of 44%.



'Although earnings pressure is on the downside, we believe this is largely reflected in the share price', says UBS.



The group reported net income of €165 million for the second quarter of 2024, down €447 million, with operating margin down 3.1 points to 6.5%, despite sales up 4.3% to €7.95 billion.



Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France, remains confident in the group's ability to achieve its medium- and long-term objectives.



