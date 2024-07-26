By Adria Calatayud

French billionaire Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, bought a minor personal stake in Cartier owner Richemont, he told CNBC in an interview aired Friday.

Arnault said he would never do anything against Richemont's chairman, Johann Rupert. "He wants to stay independent. And I agree completely on that," Arnault said.

LVMH would consider buying Richemont as well as other luxury brands if they were up for sale, Bloomberg reported last month, citing unnamed sources.

Richemont didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

