PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault's five children have been moving up the ranks of the luxury empire.

All of them hold top management roles in the company.

DELPHINE ARNAULT, 49, became chairman and CEO of fashion label Christian Dior Couture in February last year. She was previously executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, in charge of products. She has also served as deputy managing director of Christian Dior Couture, and is a member of LVMH's board of directors and the group's executive committee. Delphine graduated from French business school EDHEC and the London School of Economics.

ANTOINE ARNAULT, 46, is head of communications, image and environment for LVMH as well as chairman and CEO of LVMH holding company Christian Dior SE. He was CEO of the upscale menswear and shoe label Berluti from 2012 and remains chairman of the label after stepping down as CEO at the start of the year. He has been chairman of Italian cashmere specialist Loro Piana since 2013. Previously head of communications at Louis Vuitton, he is a member of LVMH's board of directors. Antoine has degrees from French business school INSEAD and Canadian business school HEC Montreal.

ALEXANDRE ARNAULT, 31, is executive vice president, in charge of product and communications at Tiffany. He was previously CEO of luggage-maker Rimowa, a position he held for four years starting in 2016. Alexandre has a masters degree from France's Ecole Polytechnique.

FREDERIC ARNAULT, 29, became CEO of LVMH watches in January 2024. He was CEO of Tag Heuer from 2020 to 2023. He was previously head of strategy and digital director at the watch label, which he joined in 2017. Frederic is a graduate of France's Ecole Polytechnique.

JEAN ARNAULT, 25, has been director of marketing and development of Louis Vuitton's watches division since August 2021, when he joined. Jean has a masters degree in financial mathematics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London.

