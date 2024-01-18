LVMH: new CEO for LVMH Fashion Group

LVMH announces the appointment of Michael Burke as Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group.



He succeeds Sidney Toledano, who is appointed Advisor to Bernard Arnault and leaves the Group's Executive Committee.



These changes will be effective from February 1, 2024.



Sidney Toledano will remain very committed to me, and will continue to pass on his passion and high standards to all the Group's teams. He still has much to contribute. ', said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Group.



' After leading Louis Vuitton to new heights, I am delighted to welcome Michael Burke back to the helm of the Fashion Group. He has been by my side since before the creation of LVMH, and has been and remains a key player in the Group's successes, notably through the accuracy and finesse of his work at the helm of Fendi, Bulgari and Louis Vuitton. ', added Bernard Arnault.



