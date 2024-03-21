LVMH: new role for Toni Belloni

March 21, 2024 at 01:25 pm EDT Share

LVMH announces that Toni Belloni, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the LVMH Group, has decided, after more than 23 years with Bernard Arnault, and in full consultation with him, to leave the Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 18, 2024.



Toni Belloni will retain his functions within the Group: he will be in charge of strategic missions for Bernard Arnault and will be appointed President of LVMH Italy.



After discussion with the Governance and Compensation Committee, Bernard Arnault has decided to entrust Stéphane Bianchi with the operational functions exercised by Toni Belloni; consequently, he will chair the Group's Executive Committee and exercise, alongside Bernard Arnault, strategic and operational oversight of the Group's Houses.



He will also supervise the Presidents of the Regions and the Group's Digital and Data transformation.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.