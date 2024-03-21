LVMH: new role for Toni Belloni
Toni Belloni will retain his functions within the Group: he will be in charge of strategic missions for Bernard Arnault and will be appointed President of LVMH Italy.
After discussion with the Governance and Compensation Committee, Bernard Arnault has decided to entrust Stéphane Bianchi with the operational functions exercised by Toni Belloni; consequently, he will chair the Group's Executive Committee and exercise, alongside Bernard Arnault, strategic and operational oversight of the Group's Houses.
He will also supervise the Presidents of the Regions and the Group's Digital and Data transformation.
