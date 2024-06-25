-- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Chief Executive Bernard Arnault has built a small personal stake in Cartier owner Richemont, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The company behind the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine brands would consider buying Richemont, as well as other brands such as Prada and Armani, if they came up for sale, according to Bloomberg.

-- LVMH and Richemont didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

