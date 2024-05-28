Aperam: change at the head of the recycling division

Aperam announced last night that Bernard Hallemans, head of its recycling division, had asked to take a year's sabbatical from August 1.



The stainless steel specialist says that Jan Hofmann, current COO of its services and solutions division, will take over as head of sustainable development activities, which include the recycling subsidiary.



The recycling and renewables division, which reuses stainless steel scrap and high-performance alloys, has recently become the Group's biggest contributor to profits.



