Mr. William M. Brown is a Chief Financial Officer at Andretti Acquisition Corp., a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an Independent Director at Celanese Corp., a Chairman at Aerospace Industries Association, a Member of United States-Brazil CEO Forum and a President at Harris Corp. (Virginia). He is on the Board of Directors at Celanese Corp., The FDNY Foundation, Association of the United States Army and Florida Institute of Technology, Inc. Mr. Brown was previously employed as a Trustee by Florida Polytechnic University, a Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer by Harris Corp., a President by UTC Fire & Security Corp., a SVP-Corporate Strategy & Development by United Technologies Corp., a Project Engineer by Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., a President-Asia Pacific Operations by Carrier Corp., a President by Carrier Transicold, and a Senior Manager-Engagement by McKinsey & Co., Inc. He received his undergraduate degree from Villanova University, a graduate degree from Villanova University, an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Linked companies 3M COMPANY Chief Executive Officer