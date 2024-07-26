On the sidelines of its quarterly publication, 3M said it was raising its adjusted EPS target range (non-GAAP) for 2024 to $7.30 from $6.80-7.30, on the basis of organic adjusted sales growth still forecast at between 0 and 2%.

The industrial conglomerate saw its second-quarter adjusted EPS climb 39% to $1.93, on the back of a 4.4-point improvement in adjusted operating margin to 21.6% on adjusted sales of $6.02 billion (+1.2% organic).

Looking ahead, we will focus on three priorities: sustained organic revenue growth, improved operating performance and effective capital deployment", says CEO William Brown.

