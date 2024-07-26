3M: annual EPS target range tightened upwards
The industrial conglomerate saw its second-quarter adjusted EPS climb 39% to $1.93, on the back of a 4.4-point improvement in adjusted operating margin to 21.6% on adjusted sales of $6.02 billion (+1.2% organic).
Looking ahead, we will focus on three priorities: sustained organic revenue growth, improved operating performance and effective capital deployment", says CEO William Brown.
