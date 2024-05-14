STORY: :: File

:: Melinda Gates is stepping down as co-chair

of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

:: The billionaires split in 2021 but pledged

to continue their philanthropic work together

:: Melinda French Gates/X.com

:: Melinda Gates said that she will continue charitable

work dedicated to women and families

:: CEO Mark Suzman said the charity will

change its name to the Gates Foundation

"Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families," Melinda Gates said on social media platform X, without disclosing more details about her plans.

With her departure as co-chair, Bill Gates will be the foundation's sole chairperson, said Suzman.

The billionaire benefactors parted ways in 2021 after 27 years of marriage but had pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

Their final divorce order filed in a Seattle court had no details on an agreement reached between the two on how to divide their marital assets.

The foundation is one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, having spent more than $75 billion since its inception to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

Her last day at the foundation will be June 7.