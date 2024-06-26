By Robb M. Stewart

Alimentation Couche-Tard Chief Operating Officer Alex Miller will take over the running of the Canadian retailer, succeeding President and Chief Executive Brian Hannasch who is set to retire after a decade in the role.

Couche-Tard, which runs a chain of more than 16,700 convenience stores and gas stations in a number of countries, said Wednesday that Miller will move into the new position effective Sept. 6, while Hannasch will become a special advisor to the new CEO and to founder and Chairman Alain Bouchard.

The company has only had two CEOs during its almost 45-year history and Bouchard said it was important that the new leader come from within the business.

Miller was appointed chief operating officer at the start of 2023, after holding a number of positions in Couche-Tard since 2012, including executive vice-president of North American operations. Hannasch joined the company in 2001, served as chief operating officer from 2010 to 2014 and since then has been president and CEO.

The succession move comes after Couche-Tard in June named Filipe Da Silva as chief financial officer, succeeding Claude Tessier.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 0741ET