By Sabela Ojea

United Parcel Service said it tapped Brian Dykes, a company veteran, as its finance chief.

The Atlanta-based package delivery service on Tuesday said that Dykes most recently served as senior vice president of global finance and planning. With over 25 years of experience at UPS, he has also held finance positions both in the U.S. and internationally.

Dykes succeeds Brian Newman in the role, who the company said in May was departing the company to focus on his health. He exited UPS on June 1.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-24 1634ET