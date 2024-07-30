By Josée Rose

Wells Fargo has named Bridget Engle senior executive vice president and head of technology.

Engle, who assumes the role effective August 12, will report to CEO Charlie Scharf.

The bank also said Tracy Kerrins will become head of consumer technology and will lead a new generative AI team, which will be responsible for driving the adoption of generative AI across Wells Fargo, and reporting to Engle.

"Our new generative AI team will work closely with our data and technology platform management teams, as well as each business, on identifying and delivering on the potential of Generative AI responsibly," the company said in a release Tuesday.

