MILAN (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli rose 23.9% in 2023 at current exchange rates, a touch above its latest guidance and market expectations.

The fashion house last month raised its 2023 revenue growth forecast for the fifth time in a year to indicate a sales growth of around 22-23% at current exchange rates for 2023.

The fashion house confirmed on Monday a projection of a 10% increase in sales this year and in 2025.

Cucinelli's sales rose to 1.14 billion euros ($1.25 billion) last year, compared with an average 1.13-billion-euro analyst forecast based on a consensus provided by LSEG.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)