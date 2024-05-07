(Reuters) - Levi Strauss has ended its lawsuit accusing the Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli of infringing its familiar, trademarked rectangular pocket tab.

Levi notified a federal judge in Oakland, California on Tuesday that it was dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Settlement talks began shortly after Levi sued in January.

Neither Levi nor its lawyers immediately responded to requests for comment. A Brunello Cucinelli spokeswoman had no immediate comment.

Levi accused Brunello Cucinelli of selling clothing that contained "nearly identical" copies of its tab, which the retailer of denim and other clothing trademarked in 1938, and provided 14 photos illustrating the alleged infringement.

Based in San Francisco, Levi has in recent years filed several lawsuits to protect its tabs, saying the sale of infringing products would confuse consumers and cause irreparable damage to its goodwill.

Levi brands also include Dockers and Beyond Yoga.

The company has settled similar lawsuits against Kering's Yves Saint Laurent and LVMH's Kenzo.

The case is Levi Strauss & Co v Brunello Cucinelli USA Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-00399.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel