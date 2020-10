By Mauro Orru



L'Oreal SA said Thursday that it has appointed Barbara Lavernos as president of new research, innovation and technologies.

The French cosmetics and consumer-products company said Antoine Vanlaeys would succeed Ms. Lavernos as chief operations officer and will join the executive committee.

Both appointments will be effective from Feb. 1.

