Business Leaders
Barry Diller

Birthday : 02/02/1942
Place of birth : Beverly Hills (Californie) - United States
Biography : Barry Charles Diller is an American businessperson who has been the head of 19 different companies.

MGM Resorts shares rise after $1 billion investment from Barry Diller's IAC

08/10/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp said on Monday it has bought a 12% stake in MGM Resorts International for about $1 billion (764 million pounds), sending the casino operator's shares soaring 14%.

The investment comes at a time when the gambling industry has been ravaged by government restrictions on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as fears about public gatherings.

MGM reported a 91% fall in revenue in the latest reported quarter and has slashed its dividend to weather the impact of the health crisis on its financials. Shares of the company have sunk more than 35% this year.

MGM's online gaming business, which currently constitutes a tiny portion of its revenue, was what initially attracted Diller, the billionaire told shareholders in a letter.

"MGM presented a "once in a decade" opportunity for IAC to own a meaningful piece of a preeminent brand in a large category with great potential to move online."

Diller added he has followed the online gaming space for a while, looking for an opportunity to enter the $450 billion global industry.

IAC has a history of building businesses and later splitting them into separate companies - travel site Expedia Group Inc and ticket booking site Ticketmaster are some examples.

Shares of IAC, which recently completed separation of Match Group into a separate company, fell about 1% after the news.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 2.85% 84.91 Delayed Quote.-23.65%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP -0.30% 132.66 Delayed Quote.-46.59%
MATCH GROUP, INC. -0.44% 115.105 Delayed Quote.41.13%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 13.40% 21.6399 Delayed Quote.-42.80%
