Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Barry Diller

Birthday : 02/02/1942
Place of birth : Beverly Hills (Californie) - United States
Biography : Barry Charles Diller is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 19 different companie

Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed

06/10/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC/InterActiveCorp and Expedia, Inc., speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach

(Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc and Comcast Corp can succeed without acquiring other businesses, IAC Chairman Barry Diller said during a Reuters Newsmaker event Thursday.

The media and Internet mogul, who helped found Fox Broadcasting Company, described competing with Netflix, which would require significant investment, a "fool's errand" at this point. "But can you do very well for yourself and for your shareholders if you simply have good ideas, execute them well?" he said. "There will be buyers, there will be an audience for those things. Absolutely."

Diller's comments came as media experts expect a fresh round of mergers following the recently announced deal between Discovery Inc and AT&T, which will create a new company that combines Discovery and WarnerMedia assets. Soon after Discovery and AT&T revealed their plans for the proposed new company, Warner Brothers Discovery, Amazon.com Inc announced it will buy U.S. movie studio MGM.

Although conglomerate IAC is not currently weighted heavily toward media - with investments that include MGM Resorts International and Care.com - Diller has a long history in the sector. He described Comcast as being in a "fantastic position" with a cable and broadband business that hedges against NBCUniversal. "I don't think they have to do anything," he said of whether Comcast needs to spin off a business or get bigger.

The Internet and media mogul brushed off concerns about Netflix's debt burden. "Unless they do something just remarkably stupid, just declare them a winner and go home," Diller said, speculating that subscriber revenue will eventually line up with production costs, delivering a "very nice return for investors."

(Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Helen Coster


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.72% 56.6238 Delayed Quote.7.37%
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP -1.24% 151.66 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.32% 487.47 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
VIACOMCBS INC. -1.51% 41.63 Delayed Quote.13.39%
Latest news about Barry Diller
 
03:45pBARRY DILLER : Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed
RE
02:18aPATRICK DRAHI : Altice UK Buys 12.1% of BT Group but Doesn't Plan Takeover -- Update
DJ
12:59aMARIA MARTINEZ : French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in April
DJ
06/09PATRICK DRAHI : Altice seeks to lure MasMovil, others for $7.3 bln Portugal sale - sources
RE
06/09JOHN TYSON : Tyson Foods sets net-zero emissions goal, but falls short on farming project
RE
06/09ANITA FREW : Rolls-Royce names Anita Frew as new chair
RE
06/09MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in April Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
06/08CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally
RE
06/08WEI LI : Central banks' new inflation puzzle
RE
06/08MARIA MARTINEZ : German Industrial Production Unexpectedly Fell in April
DJ
06/07EZRA YACOB : EOG Resources names insider Yacob as CEO
RE
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month
RE
06/07TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook Kicks Off WWDC, Offering Updates to FaceTime, Wallet
DJ
06/07MARK WALLACE : CSX Names Mark Wallace as Executive Vice President
DJ
06/07LUE LI : Sen. Jon Tester Walks Blue Line in Solid Red Montana
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next

Most Read News
 
06/04JACK DORSEY : Square considering making bitcoin hardware wallet -Dorsey
RE
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month
RE
06/08CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : Palihapitiya's $16 million bet on Clover worth $682 million on Reddit rally
RE
06/04WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman reinvents SPAC in Universal Music deal talks
RE
06/06ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla cancels the longest-range Model S Plaid+
RE
12:59aMARIA MARTINEZ : French Industrial Production Unexpectedly Declined in April
DJ
06/09MARIA MARTINEZ : German Exports Rose in April Despite Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
Latest news about Barry Diller
 
03:45pBARRY DILLER : Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed
RE
05/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Expedia Group Acquires Stock Via Option/Derivative Security, Sells Portion to Pay Tax, Selling Trend Continues
MT
05/06Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. completed the acquisition of Experience Investment Corp. from KSL Advisors, LLC and others in a reverse merger transaction.
CI
04/17BARRY DILLER : 'Hotels Will Come Screaming Back'
DJ
02/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Expedia Group Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/Derivative Security Sells Portion to Pay Tax, Buy Trend Intact
MT
02/17After $100 Million Malibu Purchase, WhatsApp Co-founder Jan Koum Pays $87 Million for the Home Next Door
DJ
01/19MGM Resorts drops takeover plan for Ladbrokes-owner Entain
RE


Popular Business Leaders
 