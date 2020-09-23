Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Barry Perry

Age : 54
Public asset : 12,888,275 USD
Biography : Barry V. Perry occupies the position of President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Fortis, Inc

Fortis Inc. President, CEO Barry Perry to Retire at End of Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:35am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Fortis Inc. Wednesday said Barry Perry plans to retire as president, chief executive and a director at the end of the year.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, electric and gas utility holding company said David Hutchens, currently chief operating officer of Fortis and CEO of its UNS Energy unit, will succeed Mr. Perry as president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mr. Perry, who joined Fortis in 2000 as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Newfoundland Power Inc., has been president and CEO since 2014.

Fortis said Mr. Hutchens, who was named chief operating officer in January, will also join the board.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTIS INC. -0.59% 52.59 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Barry Perry
 
11:56aAXEL WEBER : Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen - Bilanz
RE
09:05aPATRICK DRAHI : Hedge fund manager Alexander Klabin to invest in auction house Sotheby's
RE
06:35aBARRY PERRY : Fortis Inc. President, CEO Barry Perry to Retire at End of Year
DJ
05:54aBERNARD ARNAULT : Qatar fund emboldens calls for governance change at Lagardere
RE
04:08aARNAUD LAGARDÈRE : Lagardere welcomes Qatar's demand for board representation - spokeswoman
RE
04:02aMARK DAVIS : Glencore says Kamoto Copper Company ramping up to full production
RE
02:30aPAUL WALKER : RELX Names Paul Walker as Next Chair
DJ
01:51aELON MUSK : Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away
RE
09/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola partners back company despite founder Milton's exit, CFO says
RE
09/22MARK DAVIS : Glencore says Kamoto Copper Company ramping up to full production
RE
09/22RATAN TATA : Shapoorji Pallonji group to separate interests from Tata group
RE
09/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/21WARREN BUFFETT : Occidental to pay dividend to Buffett's Berkshire in cash, not stock
RE
09/21ELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09/21JEFF BEZOS : Illumina to buy Jeff Bezos-backed cancer testing firm Grail in $8 billion deal
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01:51aELON MUSK : Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery three years away
RE
09/17ELON MUSK : Learn from partners then go it alone
RE
09/21ELON MUSK : Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally
RE
09/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut
RE
09/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sees no immediate boost from 'Battery Day' tech unveil
RE
09/18ELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
09/22TREVOR MILTON : Nikola partners back company despite founder Milton's exit, CFO says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Jean-sébastien Jacques Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Bernd Osterloh Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group