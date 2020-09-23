Fortis Inc. President, CEO Barry Perry to Retire at End of Year

By Colin Kellaher

Fortis Inc. Wednesday said Barry Perry plans to retire as president, chief executive and a director at the end of the year.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, electric and gas utility holding company said David Hutchens, currently chief operating officer of Fortis and CEO of its UNS Energy unit, will succeed Mr. Perry as president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

Mr. Perry, who joined Fortis in 2000 as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Newfoundland Power Inc., has been president and CEO since 2014.

Fortis said Mr. Hutchens, who was named chief operating officer in January, will also join the board.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com