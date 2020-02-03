Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ben van Beurden

Birthday : 04/23/1958
Public asset : 35,571,243 USD
Linked companies : Royal Dutch Shell plc
Biography : Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & E

Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 09:18am EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   February 3, 2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on January 31, 
2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
("PDMR") has carried out the following transactions in the Company's A 
ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.07 each ("RDSA Shares"): 
 
 
   1. sale of 14,510 RDSA shares; 
 
   2. pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by 
      Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the 
      beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and 
 
   3. varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") to 
      receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings 
      in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van 
      Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account. 
 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
 
 
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                           Ben 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                        Van Beurden 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                               Chief Executive Officer 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Initial notification/amendments                 Initial notification 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                        Royal Dutch Shell plc 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier code                    21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) 
 each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) 
 each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                          A Ordinary shares with a nominal 
Description of the financial instrument         value of EUR0.07 each 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Identification Code                                 GB00B03MLX29 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Nature of the transaction                          Sale of shares 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Currency                                                GBP 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Price                                                 GBP20.39 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Volume                                                              14,510 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Total                                     GBP295,858.90 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                                     14,510 
 Price                                      GBP20.39 
 Total                                      GBP295,858.90 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Date of transaction                       January 31, 2020 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
Place of transaction                      London 
----------------------------------------  -------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) 
 each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) 
 each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                           A Ordinary shares with a nominal 
Description of the financial instrument          value of EUR0.07 each 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                                  GB00B03MLX29 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
                                            A pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares 
                                          in the Company as collateral against 
                                          a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot 
                                             N.V. Following the pledge, Ben 
                                           van Beurden remains the beneficial 
                                          owner of the RDSA Shares and retains 
Nature of the transaction                         full voting rights. 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Currency                                                  N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Price                                                     N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                 105,000 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Total                                    N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                                    105,000 
 Price                                     N/A 
 Total                                     N/A 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction                      January 31, 2020 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction                     Outside trading venue 
---------------------------------------  ------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for 
 (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, 
 (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been 
 conducted 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Description of the financial              A Ordinary shares with a nominal 
instrument                                      value of EUR0.07 each 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                                 GB00B03MLX29 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
                                           Variation in participation in 
                                          a DRIP to receive a cash dividend 
                                           on future dividend payments on 
                                          shareholdings in a Computershare 
                                          Share Plan Account. As at January 
                                           31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 
                                       60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare 
Nature of the transaction                        Share Plan Account. 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Currency                                                N/A 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Price                                                   N/A 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                                  60,879 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Total                                 N/A 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                                 60,879 
 Price                                  N/A 
 Total                                  N/A 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction                   January 31, 2020 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction                  Outside trading venue 
------------------------------------  ---------------------------------------- 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: +31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. 0.45% 13.35 Delayed Quote.6.83%
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED -0.22% 17.95 End-of-day quote.7.21%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -2.53% 23.15 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
WTI -2.14% 49.93 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Ben van Beurden
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
01/27LUCA DE MEO : Renault board meeting Tuesday to seal De Meo's CEO nomination
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/28TIM COOK : Apple Posts Revenue Growth on Strong AirPod, App Sales -- 3rd Update
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Marijn Dekkers Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Stefan Oschmann Larry Page Stefan Persson Philippe Petitcolin Sundar Pichai Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group