Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES February 3, 2020 Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") has carried out the following transactions in the Company's A ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.07 each ("RDSA Shares"): 1. sale of 14,510 RDSA shares; 2. pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and 3. varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------- First Name(s) Ben ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Last Name(s) Van Beurden ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position/status Chief Executive Officer ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Initial notification/amendments Initial notification ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------- A Ordinary shares with a nominal Description of the financial instrument value of EUR0.07 each ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Currency GBP ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Price GBP20.39 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Volume 14,510 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Total GBP295,858.90 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 14,510 Price GBP20.39 Total GBP295,858.90 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Date of transaction January 31, 2020 ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- Place of transaction London ---------------------------------------- -------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A Ordinary shares with a nominal Description of the financial instrument value of EUR0.07 each --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- A pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares in the Company as collateral against a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains Nature of the transaction full voting rights. --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Currency N/A --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Price N/A --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Volume 105,000 --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Total N/A --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 105,000 Price N/A Total N/A --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Date of transaction January 31, 2020 --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside trading venue --------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Description of the financial A Ordinary shares with a nominal instrument value of EUR0.07 each ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Nature of the transaction Share Plan Account. ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Currency N/A ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Price N/A ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Volume 60,879 ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Total N/A ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Aggregated information Volume 60,879 Price N/A Total N/A ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Date of transaction January 31, 2020 ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Place of transaction Outside trading venue ------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------- Anthony Clarke Deputy Company Secretary