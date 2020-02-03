Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
February 3, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on January 31,
2020, Ben van Beurden, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
("PDMR") has carried out the following transactions in the Company's A
ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.07 each ("RDSA Shares"):
1. sale of 14,510 RDSA shares;
2. pledged 105,000 RDSA Shares as collateral against a mortgage provided by
Van Lanschot N.V. Following the pledge, Ben van Beurden remains the
beneficial owner of the RDSA Shares and retains full voting rights; and
3. varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") to
receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings
in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at January 31, 2020, Ben van
Beurden held 60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market
Abuse Regulation.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Name(s) Ben
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Last Name(s) Van Beurden
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
2. Reason for the notification
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Initial notification/amendments Initial notification
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii)
each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Ordinary shares with a nominal
Description of the financial instrument value of EUR0.07 each
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Currency GBP
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Price GBP20.39
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Volume 14,510
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Total GBP295,858.90
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 14,510
Price GBP20.39
Total GBP295,858.90
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
Place of transaction London
---------------------------------------- --------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i)
each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii)
each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Ordinary shares with a nominal
Description of the financial instrument value of EUR0.07 each
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
A pledge of 105,000 RDSA Shares
in the Company as collateral against
a mortgage provided by Van Lanschot
N.V. Following the pledge, Ben
van Beurden remains the beneficial
owner of the RDSA Shares and retains
Nature of the transaction full voting rights.
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Currency N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Price N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Volume 105,000
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Total N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 105,000
Price N/A
Total N/A
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside trading venue
--------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction,
(iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of the financial A Ordinary shares with a nominal
instrument value of EUR0.07 each
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Identification Code GB00B03MLX29
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Variation in participation in
a DRIP to receive a cash dividend
on future dividend payments on
shareholdings in a Computershare
Share Plan Account. As at January
31, 2020, Ben van Beurden held
60,879 RDSA Shares in his Computershare
Nature of the transaction Share Plan Account.
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Currency N/A
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Price N/A
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Volume 60,879
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Total N/A
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Aggregated information
Volume 60,879
Price N/A
Total N/A
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Date of transaction January 31, 2020
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Place of transaction Outside trading venue
------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: +31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034