Ben van Beurden

Birthday : 04/23/1958
Public asset : 31,585,022 USD
Linked companies : Royal Dutch Shell plc
Biography : Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer & E

Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding

03/05/2020 | 06:36am EST
TIDMRDSA TIDMRDSB 
 
 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS 
OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING 
MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 
 
   March 5, 2020 
 
   Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons 
Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have received the 
number of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc as set out  below following 
the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2017 under the Long Term 
Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP"). 
 
   Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc 
Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 
(www.shell.com/annualreport). 
 
 
 
 
LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 
----------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                 NUMBER OF SHARES 
PDMR                VESTING DATE    SHARE TYPE        VESTED 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ben van Beurden     March 4, 2020   RDSA                  359,813 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Jessica Uhl         March 4, 2020   RDS.A                  96,382 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Harry Brekelmans    March 4, 2020   RDSA                   90,451 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ronan Cassidy       March 4, 2020   RDSB                   75,875 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Donny Ching         March 4, 2020   RDSA                   65,125 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Wael Sawan          March 4, 2020   RDSA                   75,979 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Huibert Vigeveno    March 4, 2020   RDSA                   31,206 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Maarten Wetselaar   March 4, 2020   RDSA                   90,451 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
DEFERRED BONUS PLAN 
----------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                 NUMBER OF SHARES 
PDMR                VESTING DATE    SHARE TYPE        VESTED 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ben van Beurden     March 4, 2020   RDSA                   57,980 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Harry Brekelmans    March 4, 2020   RDSA                   19,569 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Ronan Cassidy       March 4, 2020   RDSB                   14,925 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Donny Ching         March 4, 2020   RDSA                   18,152 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
Maarten Wetselaar   March 4, 2020   RDSA                   20,921 
------------------  --------------  -----------  ---------------- 
 
 
   The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
 
   This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation. 
 
   Anthony Clarke 
 
   Deputy Company Secretary 
 
   ENQUIRIES 
 
   Shell Media Relations 
 
   International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 
 
   Shell Investor Relations 
 
   Europe: + 31 70 377 4540 
 
   United States: +1 832 337 2034 
 
   LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
 
   Classification: Additional regulated information required to be 
disclosed under the laws of a Member State. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                        Ben 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                     van Beurden 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                            Chief Executive Officer 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                           A ordinary shares of EUR0.07 each 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             GB00B03MLX29 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             EUR 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                              359,813 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             359,813 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 4, 2020 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
 closely associated 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
First Name(s)                                        Uhl 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Last Name(s)                                       Jessica 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
2. Reason for the notification 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Position/status                            Chief Financial Officer 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Initial notification/ 
 amendment                                  Initial notification 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
 auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Full name of the entity                     Royal Dutch Shell plc 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Legal Entity Identifier 
 code                                       21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated 
 for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; 
 (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have 
 been conducted 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Description of the financial 
 instrument                         A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Identification Code                             US7802592060 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
                                   Vesting of awards granted in 2017 under 
Nature of the transaction            the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Currency                                             USD 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Price                                                NIL 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Volume                                                               96,382 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Total                             N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Aggregated information 
 Volume                             96,382 
 Price                              NIL 
 Total                              N/A 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Date of transaction               March 4, 2020 
--------------------------------  ----------------------------------------- 
Place of transaction              Outside a trading venue 
--------------------------------  -----------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-20 0635ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. 2.21% 13.21 Delayed Quote.6.19%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.45% 19.844 Delayed Quote.-23.07%
WTI -0.56% 46.78 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 5
<< Preceding Next >>
